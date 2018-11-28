English

PKL: Bengaluru Bulls hammer Telugu Titans

By
pkl

Pune, November 28: Bengaluru Bulls produced an accomplished performance to beat Telugu Titans 34-26 in the southern derby match of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Wednesday (November 28).

Rohit Kumar scored eight points while Amit Sheoran scored five points. Rahul Chaudhari scored 6 points for Titans but it wasn’t enough.

Rohit Kumar got two points with his first raid to give Bengaluru 2-0 lead. Telugu Titans had a strong first half as they inflicted an all out to lead 15-10 at the end of the first half. Rahul Chaudhari did the bulk of scoring for Titans in the first half.

The second half saw Bengaluru Bulls produce a strong comeback. In the 15th minute Bengaluru Bulls leveled at 17-17. Rohit Kumar and Amit combined strongly to score raid and tackle points for Bengaluru Bulls.

An all out in the 38th minute tilted the balance in favour of Bulls as they led 31-25. The all out extinguished all hopes of Titans’ comeback as they crashed to a defeat.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 22:48 [IST]
