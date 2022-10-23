PKL: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Highlights: Bulls script amazing comeback to tie

Going into the last minute of the match, the Pirates held a comfortable lead, but the Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT and tackled Rohit Gulia to tie the match at 31-31.

Sachin effected a few raids as the Patna Pirates took the lead at 6-4 in the 9th minute. Manish tackled Vikash Kandola to help the Pirates widen their lead further. The side from Patna inflicted an ALL OUT in the 11th minute to take a massive lead at 12-5.

Bharat pulled off a fantastic multi-point raid in the 14th minute, but the Pirates continued to dominate the match at 16-7. The Pirates kept raging on and ended the first half being in the lead at 19-10.

Bharat picked up a couple of raid points and the Bulls tackled Rohit Gulia in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Pirates still had a comfortable lead at 22-15. All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh also joined the party as the Pirates extended their lead further.

Kandola found it difficult to breach the Pirates' defense as Patna had a stronghold of the match at 27-20 in the 34th minute.

However, the Bulls inflicted an ALL OUT and Bharat effected a couple of raids in the last minute of the match, but they were still trailing at 30-31. Thereafter, the Bulls tackled Gulia in the dying seconds of the match to tie the match at 31-31.

