PKL: Dabang Delhi pound Puneri Paltan

New Delhi, December 2: Dabang Delhi continued their fine form as they beat Puneri Paltan 35-24 in a Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 match on Sunday.

Meraj Sheykh and Naveen Kumar combined to score 14 points while their defence also put in a strong performance to lead their team victory. Deepak Kumar Dahiya got a super 10 for Puneri Paltan but it wasn’t enough.

Dabang Delhi got off to a flying start with their raiders and defenders getting a couple of points as they led 4-0. Things got worse for Puneri Paltan as they suffered an all out in the 5th minute as they trailed 1-10. Pune picked up three points in quick succession to cut the deficit to seven points.

GB More got a two-point raid in the 10th minute as Puneri Paltan trailed 6-13. At the end of the first half Puneri Paltan had recovered as they trailed 10-18 at the break.

Dabang Delhi forced a super tackle at the start of the second half to lead 20-11. Puneri Paltan inflicted an all out in the 27th minute to trail 15-24.

Dabang Delhi inflicted another all out in the 33rd minute to lead 31-18. From that all out Puneri Paltan never recovered as they crashed to a defeat. Deepak Dahiya was the lone star for Pune but didn’t get enough support from his teammates.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 23:29 [IST]
