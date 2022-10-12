PKL: Our defense unit made a difference: Telugu Titans captain Surjeet Singh after first win

The Titans didn't have the best of starts to the competition as they went down against Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors in their first two games.

Speaking about the aspect that helped the team turn their fortunes, the Titans Captain Surjeet Singh said, "Our defense unit didn't put up good performances in our last two matches. In this match, our defenders made a comeback. We worked on our defense during our off days and our defense unit played very well against Patna Pirates."

The Defender also added, "Monu Goyat led the charge as far as raiding was concerned and the raiders were backed up by the defenders."

The Titans raider Siddharth Desai, who scored 7 points in the game, said that the team will look to continue to put up good performances, "We were under pressure coming into this match because we lost our first two games. We were desperate for a victory. We will look to continue playing well and play with all our heart."

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Steelers registered their second consecutive victory in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. Speaking about their win against Tamil Thalaivas, the Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh said, "The Tamil Thalaivas have a very good defense unit. I expected them to pick up a certain number of tackle points. But yes, I feel our raiders could have avoided being caught on a couple of occasions in the match."

The Head Coach added, "Most of the Tamil Thalaivas players are young. There are not too many video clips of their players performing their roles, which we can analyse before the game. We couldn't do that much homework, but the team played well according to the amount of homework we could do."

Source: Media Release