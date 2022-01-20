PKL: Our team combinations are working well and confidence is high within the group: Steelers' raider Vinay

Haryana's raider Vinay expressed that the confidence is high within the group at the moment, "We have attained a lot of confidence after registering a win in our last match. We are trusting each other more on the mat now. Our team combinations are working and we are confident that we will do well in our upcoming matches as well."

When asked about the aspect that helped Haryana produce a clinical performance in their match against Puneri Paltan, Vinay said, "The defenders were given a free hand in our last match. They were told to make on the spot decisions about carrying out an advance attack or not and our coach had also told the raiders to be aggressive and pick up as many raid points as possible."

Speaking about their next match against Dabang Delhi KC, Vinay said, "We are preparing according to the strengths and weaknesses of our opposition. We are looking at how Dabang Delhi KC pick up raid points and accordingly formulating our defensive strategies. Similarly, we are planning various raiding strategies as well. We are focussing on the aspects that will help us attain a good result in our next game."

Source: Media Release