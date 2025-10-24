PKL Season 12 Playoffs Set to Continue High-Octane Action After Thrilling League Stage, Captains Speak on Pressure and Focus

How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG?

Published: Friday, October 24, 2025

PKL: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 now moves into its climactic phase as the Grand Playoffs Festival kicks off at Delhi's Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium from October 25-31.

Following 108 pulse-pounding league-stage matches across four cities, the top eight teams will battle for the ultimate prize, promising fans a week of high-stakes, edge-of-the-seat action.

Reflecting on the league stage, Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal Sports and League Chairman, PKL, praised the unprecedented competitiveness this season. "Season 12 has truly redefined competitiveness in the Pro Kabaddi League - 48 of our 108 league matches were decided by five points or less, and 27 in the last 90 seconds.

The refreshed Playoffs will now continue the best of this intensity in the final week of the season. With young captains leading the charge and raiders averaging super 10s almost every night, the stage is set for one of the most fiercely contested finales in PKL history," Goswami said.

The introduction of tiebreakers this season added extra drama, resulting in a nail-biting fight for playoff qualification. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. topped the points table with 26 points each, while Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba, and Jaipur Pink Panthers rounded out the remaining playoff slots. Season 11 runners-up Patna Pirates staged a remarkable comeback, climbing from the bottom of the table to finish seventh with five consecutive wins, adding to the narrative of unpredictability this season.

As the playoffs approach, team captains emphasized composure and focus under pressure. Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar said, "Playoffs are all about composure and clarity. I've learnt from leaders on how to guide a team under pressure - how to talk, motivate, and read situations. Those lessons help me now as a captain. We've worked hard to reach this stage, and our only focus is to carry that belief and discipline into the playoffs."

Dabang Delhi K.C. captain Ashu Malik highlighted the mental toughness needed in knockout matches. "In the Playoffs, every raid and tackle can change the game. I've realised that staying calm is my biggest strength - aggression can cost you focus. When the pressure rises, I just remind myself to play with a fresh mind and trust our preparation. We've fought hard all season, and we're ready to give our best when it matters most," he said.

Under the aegis of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), Mashal Sports and JioStar have made PKL one of India's premier sports leagues, showcasing the country's indigenous sport on national and global stages. With the Playoffs set to deliver edge-of-the-seat encounters, fans can expect a gripping finish to Season 12.