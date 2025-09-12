Juventus Aims To Challenge For Scudetto In Upcoming Match Against Inter Milan

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Mikel Arteta gives crucial update on Bukayo Saka, Saliba before Forest clash

Jack Grealish Recognised As Premier League Player Of The Month After Stellar Start With Everton

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris goes 2nd - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 12

Rico Lewis Commits Future To Manchester City With New Contract Until 2030

Why have Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly missed out as Arsenal submit 25-member Premier League squad?

PKL Season 12 Week 2 Round Up: Ashu Malik Best Raider, Dabang Delhi Top Team By Nishant Dravid Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 23:25 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

The second week of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 concluded on Thursday (September 11) with the end of the Vizag leg, and the action now shifts to Jaipur from September 12.

The week witnessed Dabang Delhi's unbeaten run, Telugu Titans' resurgence, and standout individual performances that are shaping the season's narrative. PKL 2025 Special Page | Points Table | Stats

Dabang Delhi Rule the Standings

Dabang Delhi enjoyed a dream run in Vizag, winning all five of their matches to secure the top spot on the points table. Their victories over Jaipur Pink Panthers (36-35), Bengal Warriors (45-34), and Gujarat Giants (38-28) highlighted their all-round dominance.

Puneri Paltan and U Mumba followed closely, with four wins each from six matches, while Telugu Titans staged a remarkable comeback after losing their first two games. The Titans bagged three successive wins, including emphatic victories over Bengal Warriors (44-34) and U Mumba (45-37), to climb to fourth place.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors, and Gujarat Giants continue to struggle with just one win each so far.

Raiders on Fire: Ashu Malik Tops the Charts

Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik has been the standout raider, finishing Week 2 as the league's top scorer with 75 raid points. He is followed by Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab (67 points) and Bengal Warriors' skipper Devank Dalal (63 points). Jaipur's Nitin Kumar Dhankhar (55) and Puneri Paltan's Aditya Shinde (48) complete the top five.

Top 5 Raiders (After Week 2):

Ashu Malik (Dabang Delhi) - 75 points Ayan Lohchab (Patna Pirates) - 67 points Devank Dalal (Bengal Warriors) - 63 points Nitin Kumar Dhankhar (Jaipur Pink Panthers) - 55 points Aditya Shinde (Puneri Paltan) - 48 points

Malik's consistency is unmatched, as he recorded five consecutive Super 10s in as many games. Dalal and Dhankhar also impressed, with four consecutive Super 10s each.

Puneri Paltan Dominate Defensive Charts

The defenders have also shone brightly, with Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri leading the charts with 19 tackle points. He is closely followed by Sumit Sangwan (UP Yoddhas), Fazel Atrachali (Dabang Delhi), Lokesh Ghosliya (U Mumba), and Gurdeep (Puneri Paltan) - all tied at 15 tackle points.

Top 5 Defenders (After Week 2):

Gaurav Khatri (Puneri Paltan) - 19 points Sumit Sangwan (UP Yoddhas) - 15 points Fazel Atrachali (Dabang Delhi) - 15 points Lokesh Ghosliya (U Mumba) - 15 points Gurdeep (Puneri Paltan) - 15 points

High 5 records are also shared, with Sumit Sangwan, Ashish Malik (Bengal Warriors), Fazel Atrachali, and Gaurav Khatri registering two each.

What's Next in Jaipur?

With momentum on their side, Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans will look to extend their winning streaks in Jaipur, while struggling sides like Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors will aim to revive their campaigns. The Jaipur leg promises another thrilling week of kabaddi action as teams battle for supremacy in PKL 12.