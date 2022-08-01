PKL Season 9 Auction: Anup Kumar reveals which teams will break the bank for Pawan Sehrawat

As the excitement for the auction builds up, all eyes will be on Sehrawat - who has been on a rampage in the past couple of seasons. He had a phenomenal season last year and grabbed a total of 304 raid points in 24 games. Due to his reputation, he will certainly rake in the moolah at the auction on August 5 and 6.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'TOTAL KBD - AUCTION SPECIAL', Anup Kumar claimed he has no doubt that Sehrawat will be the one who turns the most heads at the auction, "Pawan Sehrawat will be the most sought-after player in this year's auction as a number of teams will benefit from having him in their squad."

Anup Kumar, who coached Puneri Paltan last season, believes that Bengaluru Bulls will make strong attempts to regain the services of their captain. "Even though Bengaluru Bulls have released Pawan, they will try their best to get him back on the team in this year's auction. They will face some tough competition from other teams as they will also bid for him," he said.

Asked about how Pawan can build on his performances from last year, Anup Kumar said, "I think whichever team Pawan plays for should have an efficient captain who is able to utilise him effectively. Pawan should not take up a captain's role as it will help him focus on his game and not affect his performances in the League."

With days remaining before the PKL Season 9 auction, Anup tried to guess which teams will go hard for the star player. "I think a team that has not won the PKL so far will try their best to bid for Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. I feel teams such as Telugu Titans, Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddhas will be looking to sign him as he can be their best chance at winning the trophy."

