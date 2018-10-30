PKL: Telugu Titans crush Patna Pirates

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

With 18 tackle points by Telugu Titans over Patna made sure that Pardeep and Co couldn’t play their natural game. Rahul Chaudhari claimed back his position on top of the most raid points in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League table with 17 raid points.

Vishal Bhardwaj made it tough for Patna’s raiders with his 9 tackle points. This match also saw all but one of Telugu Titans’ players get a tackle point. Titans have now reached the top of the table in Zone B while Patna Pirates continue to have a dismal home leg to move down to 4th place.

A 🔥 performance from Rahul Chaudhari & Vishal Bhardwaj saw @Telugu_Titans complete a double over @PatnaPirates to go to the top of Zone B! 🙌 #PATvHYD pic.twitter.com/AcOrpl2JAX — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 30, 2018

The match started with Pardeep Narwal making the grave mistake of entering the lobby without a touch on the defender to give away an easy point to Telugu. A good raid by Tushar Patil to get Farhad Milaghardhan and Vishal Bhardwaj gave Patna the start they needed by the 4th minute to lead 3-2.

A Super Raid by Nilesh Salunke in the 11th minute saw the game turntables as Telugu Titans took the lead with the score being 9-11 in their favour. This led to an All Out in the 13th minute on Patna making it a seven point lead.

Rahul Chaudhari getting his Super 10 in the first half and Vishal Bhardwaj getting four tackle points saw them take 10 point lead in 17th minute. The last raid of the half was by Pardeep Narwal. An unsuccessful raid would have seen Patna concede another All Out but Nilesh Salunke going out of bounds helped delay this. Telugu Titans lead Patna Pirates by a score of 25-17.

The second half saw the All Out being inflicted on Patna Pirates with a surrender tackle. Both teams continued to work on the other team’s Do-Or-Die raid with Patna reviewing successfully to get the point. Titans continued to increase the lead to 11 points by the 27th minute by Rahul Chaudhari.

This win will give us a huge boost in confidence. We're all the more eager to take on our next opponent, next week!#PATvHYD #EeRanamMaadhe pic.twitter.com/DZa3zC0pmX — Telugu Titans (@Telugu_Titans) October 30, 2018

The 28th minute was the minute of the match as it saw Rahul Chaudhari get a Super Raid as well as Patna concede another All Out. This made the Titans take a 15 point lead on the Pirates to 23-38. With Pardeep being out of the game due to his injury resurfacing during the match, Rahul Chaudhari made the most of the opportunity.

He continued to rack up points for his team to regain the position of the raider with the most raid points in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League by the 35th minute. He was stopped by Vijay who slipped out of his hands and the hold of Anil Kumar in the 36th minute to try to reduce the lead to 29-45.

Source: Press Release