PKL: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Highlights: Sachin leads Pirates to narrow victory over Titans

Siddharth Desai's 15 points - on a day when he also reached 600 raid points in the league - was the highlight of the day for the Titans.

The game kicked off with Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh tackling Siddharth Desai on the very first raid of the evening. The clash between the two man-mountains was the highlight of the day, and in the beginning stages it looked like Chiyaneh had Desai's number. But soon enough it proved to not be the case.

As the game rolled on, Desai caught Chiyaneh out on multiple occasions, and in the process ensured his team surged ahead in the early going. Against pregame expectations, it was the Titans who inflicted the first ALL OUT of the evening, as they took a 11-7 lead.

The Pirates rallied after that all out, and a combination of Sachin's raiding and stubborn defending helped them claw back and soon they inflicted an ALL OUT of their own, turning the tables to take a 16-14 lead. By now, the momentum had shifted and the Pirates went into the break leading 22-17.

The Pirates refused to let go of their stranglehold on the game as the second half kicked off, and yet the Titans refused to buckle under. The Desai-Chiyaneh battle continued unabated, with the raider winning most of the battles. Despite a spate of strong defending by the Titans, the Pirates inflicted a second ALL OUT on them to take a 10-point lead.

Urged by their home fans, the Titans rallied together and clawed back the points to avoid going home with nothing. Desai's strong game continued and he completed his 15th point of the game with just a few minutes left. On the last raid of the evening, the Titans inflicted a second ALL OUT of their own, but in the end it proved too little too late as they lost by one point.

Award Winners:

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Sachin (Patna Pirates)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Monu (Patna Pirates)

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

PKL matches on Wednesday (Nov. 22):

7:30 PM IST: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

8:30 PM IST: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release