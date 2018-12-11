English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL: U Mumba notch comfortable win over Dabang Delhi

By
pkl

Visakhapatnam, December 11: U Mumba underlined their title credentials yet again as they trounced Dabang Delhi 44-19 in a lopsided encounter of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Tuesday.

It was an all-round team effort from U Mumba as its raiders and defenders put in a convincing display. Siddharth Desai (12 points) and Rohit Baliyan (8 points) were excellent in raid department whereas Fazel Atrachali got a high five and Surender Singh with 4 points marshaled the defence superbly.

Dabang Delhi struggled to get going against a robust opposition and one of its players had a standout match. Meraj Sheykh had a match to forget for Dabang Delhi as he failed to get off the mark. Despite the defeat Dabang Delhi remain in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

Rohit Baliyan got U Mumba to a quick start with two raids in two minutes as they led 4-1. The first half saw Chandran Ranjit pick up a couple of raid points and no other raider from Dabang Delhi could get going. It was Dabang Delhi’s defence that kept them in the match’s first half.

For U Mumba Rohit Baliyan was in fine form and Surender made crucial tackles at the back. U Mumba inflicted the first all out of the match in the 16th minute to lead 16-8. It was an impressive first half display from U Mumba as they went into the break leading 19-11.

Dabang Delhi were on equal footing at the start of the second half as they matched U Mumba point for point but still trailed 15-23 after 27 minutes. Siddharth Desai’s successful raid in the 30th minute led to another all out as U Mumba led 30-15.

After the second all out of the match U Mumba completely asserted the dominance. Dabang Delhi surrendered haplessly as in the last 10 minutes they could score just four points. U Mumba inflicted another all out in the last five minutes and registered a comfortable win in the end.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: PUN 2 - 0 GOA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 21:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue