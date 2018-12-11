PKL: U Mumba notch comfortable win over Dabang Delhi

It was an all-round team effort from U Mumba as its raiders and defenders put in a convincing display. Siddharth Desai (12 points) and Rohit Baliyan (8 points) were excellent in raid department whereas Fazel Atrachali got a high five and Surender Singh with 4 points marshaled the defence superbly.

Dabang Delhi struggled to get going against a robust opposition and one of its players had a standout match. Meraj Sheykh had a match to forget for Dabang Delhi as he failed to get off the mark. Despite the defeat Dabang Delhi remain in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

Rohit Baliyan got U Mumba to a quick start with two raids in two minutes as they led 4-1. The first half saw Chandran Ranjit pick up a couple of raid points and no other raider from Dabang Delhi could get going. It was Dabang Delhi’s defence that kept them in the match’s first half.

For U Mumba Rohit Baliyan was in fine form and Surender made crucial tackles at the back. U Mumba inflicted the first all out of the match in the 16th minute to lead 16-8. It was an impressive first half display from U Mumba as they went into the break leading 19-11.

Dabang Delhi were on equal footing at the start of the second half as they matched U Mumba point for point but still trailed 15-23 after 27 minutes. Siddharth Desai’s successful raid in the 30th minute led to another all out as U Mumba led 30-15.

After the second all out of the match U Mumba completely asserted the dominance. Dabang Delhi surrendered haplessly as in the last 10 minutes they could score just four points. U Mumba inflicted another all out in the last five minutes and registered a comfortable win in the end.

