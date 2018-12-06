PKL: UP Yoddha edge out Haryana Steelers 30-29

Shrikant Jadhav and Prashant Rai scored 8 points each to lead Yoddha to victory. Monu Goyat scored 11 points for Steelers but it wasn't enough. The defeat meant that Haryana Steelers can't qualify for the playoffs now.

Haryana Steelers made a strong start and led for the majority of the first half. Shrikant Jadhav got three points for UP Yoddha with a super raid as UP Yoddha trailed 5-7. With 12 minutes remaining in the first half, UP were trailing by 2 points. At the end of the first half Haryana Steelers led by two points.

In the second half Haryana Steelers couldn't do enough to keep their advantage.Vikas Kandola and Monu Goyat kept picking raid points but UP Yoddha were in the ascendancy for most of the second half.

