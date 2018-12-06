English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL: UP Yoddha edge out Haryana Steelers 30-29

By
pkl

New Delhi, December 6: In a thrilling encounter UP Yoddha beat Haryana Steelers 30-29 in the Inter Zone Challenge week of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 on Thursday.

Shrikant Jadhav and Prashant Rai scored 8 points each to lead Yoddha to victory. Monu Goyat scored 11 points for Steelers but it wasn't enough. The defeat meant that Haryana Steelers can't qualify for the playoffs now.

Haryana Steelers made a strong start and led for the majority of the first half. Shrikant Jadhav got three points for UP Yoddha with a super raid as UP Yoddha trailed 5-7. With 12 minutes remaining in the first half, UP were trailing by 2 points. At the end of the first half Haryana Steelers led by two points.

In the second half Haryana Steelers couldn't do enough to keep their advantage.Vikas Kandola and Monu Goyat kept picking raid points but UP Yoddha were in the ascendancy for most of the second half.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 22:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue