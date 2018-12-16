English

PKL: UP Yoddha hammer Patna Pirates 47-31

Panchkula, December 16: UP Yoddha produced a terrific team performance as they earned a resounding 47-31 win over defending champions Patna Pirates in Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6. UP Yoddha raiders led by Prashant Kumar Rai were in fine form and tormented Patna defence throughout the match. Azad Singh with 8 points made a crucial contribution to UP Yoddha’s win.

It was a disappointing night for Pardeep Narwal who scored just 2 points. Manjeet top scored for Patna Pirates with 10 points. Patna Pirates are still in contention for a place in the playoffs but will need massive improvement. UP Yoddha can also qualify for the playoffs.

Patna Pirates were off to a strong start as Manjeet picked up three raid points to lead 4-0. UP Yoddha came back to level the match at 4-4 in the 4th minute. The match was balanced for the first 10 minutes as both teams were tied at 9-9.

The biggest surprise was how Pardeep Narwal couldn’t get a single point in the first 15 minutes. Prashanth Kumar Rai made a successful raid as UP Yoddha inflicted an all out to lead 15-10.

Pardeep Narwal finally got his first raid point in the 17th minute as Patna trailed 15-18. UP Yoddha led 22-17 at the end of the first half.

UP Yoddha were in rampant form in the second half led by Prashanth Kumar Rai. They inflicted an all out in the 22nd minute to lead 26-19. Shrikant Jadhav then produced a raid in 27th minute to give UP Yoddha 38-21 lead.

With Pardeep Narwal misfiring, it was left to Manjeet to get raid points for Patna but it wasn’t enough. Patna’s defensive duo of Jawahar Dagar and Jaideep just couldn’t handle UP Yoddha’s raiders. UP Yoddha led 43-25 after 34 minutes and were cruising to a comfortable win.

Source: Press Release

    Sunday, December 16, 2018, 21:38 [IST]
