PKL: UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, Highlights: Pardeep Narwal gets his 1500th raid point as UP eke out narrow

Hyderabad, Nov. 21: An all-round performance gave the UP Yoddhas a brilliant 35-31 win over the Gujarat Giants in the second game of the evening at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.
Pardeep Narwal got his 1500th point in the league on a day when he finished with 9 points to help the Yoddhas to victory.
A slow start saw the UP Yoddhas take five consecutive points before the Giants had even opened their account. It took the Giants seven points to register their first point of the game and when they did, the Yoddhas, led by Pardeep Narwal hit them with a series of touch points to leave them on the verge of an all out.
Narwal cleaned up the remaining two Giants defenders to inflict the first ALL OUT of the game and helped the UP side take a 13-2 lead. That raid also saw him extend his all time numbers, as he registered his 1500th point in the league.
Despite a brief Giants fightback, the Yoddhas stayed in complete control, their raiders perfectly complemented by a smart defence. The UP team went into the break leading 20-10.
Stung by their first half capitulation, the Giants sprinted out of the gates in the second half and had, within the first five minutes, cut the lead by half. They inflicted an ALL OUT of their own to reduce the lead to one point. Thereafter, both teams started trading blows on almost every raid.
The
Giants
kept
the
pressure
on
the
Yoddhas
and
ensured
that
they
never
got
too
safe.
In
the
last
two
minutes,
the
difference
between
the
two
teams
never
extended
two
points,
and
with
the
last
raid,
the
Giants
needed
success
to
get
something
from
the
game.
However,
a
SUPER
TACKLE
by
the
Yoddhas
on
Dhaiya
closed
the
doors
on
Giants' hopes
in
the
end.
Award Winners:
UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants
vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddhas)
Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Rohit Tomar (UP Yoddhas)
Moment of the Match - Pardeep Narwal (UP Yoddhas)
PKL Matches on Tuesday:
Match 1: 7:30 PM IST: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas
Match 2: 8:30 PM IST: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar
Source: Media Release
