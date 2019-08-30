English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: All-round Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 34-27

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: All-round Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans 34-27

New Delhi, Aug 30: Puneri Paltan produced an all-round performance to beat Telugu Titans 34-27 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match at a jam-packed Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Friday (August 30).

Nitin Tomar (8 points) and Manjeet (9 points) were in the points for Anup Kumar coached Pune side, despite a record-setting defensive display by the Titans who produced 7 Super Tackles, as they jumped the Telugu side to occupy the tenth place in the points table.

Pune dominated the initial minutes of the match, thwarting Siddharth Desai's raids while Nitin Tomar picked up valuable raid points at the other end. But Titans' defender Vishal Bhardwaj, who has made a name for himself as the king of Super Tackles in Season 7, sparked off a series of Super Tackles, ably supported by his teammates Abozar Mighani and Amit Kumar, to keep the Titans in the game.

The Telugu team produced 5 Super Tackles in the first half as Vishal Bhardwaj raced to a High 5 (awarded to defenders with five or more tackle points) but the defensive masterclass was not enough to prevent an All-Out in the final minute of the half which ended 17-14 in favour of the Pune side.

Siddharth Desai was in no mood to let Pune dominate him and started the second half positively, picking four points in his first four raids of the half. Desai also reached a personal milestone of 300 Pro Kabaddi points with the raids. But sadly for Titans, the defenders struggled replicate their first half form, with Vishal Bhardwaj making a mistake on an ankle hold that allowed Pune's Manjeet to escape with a 4-point Super Raid four minutes after the restart.

The move allowed Pune to open up a 6-point lead which they went on to hold firmly. Balasaheb Jadhav, who has certainly been Pune's find of the season, came in the second half to solidify the defence while Manjeet and Nitin Tomar took care of the raiding duties.

Nitin Tomar reached a milestone of 400 Pro Kabaddi points towards latter stages of the match as Pune saw out the late challenge from the Telugu side.

Source: Media Release

More PUNERI PALTAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue