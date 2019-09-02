Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Vikas Kandola, defenders guide Haryana Steelers to an emphatic win over Puneri Paltan

The star raider clinched a Super 10 (11 raid points) as his team produced outperformed the Pune unit in all departments to jump to the second in the season 7 points table.

The match had been billed as an encounter between the hard-tackling Pune side (with a league's best average tackle points of 11.4 per match) and the raid heavy Haryana team (average of 17.8 raid points per match) and the early minutes certainly lived up to the hype with both teams matching each other.

Nitin Tomar started brightly for Pune as the five-star raider produced a 'Dubki' to take out the experienced Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kandola in the second minute. Super Tackles, a big source of points in Season 7, from both ends, kept the scores ticking as the match became a cagey affair towards the end of the first half. But two multi-point raids by in-form Vikas Kandola forced an All-Out on Pune and handed over the momentum to Haryana. The half ended with Haryana on top (18-11).

The Steelers went in the match on a winning streak (three wins in three matches) and they started with second half with renewed energy. Vikas Kandola was in the thick of things once again but Haryana's raiding duo of Vinay Kumar and Prashanth Kumar Rai were more than able support crew to Kandola, picking up vital points whenever the star raider went out.

Haryana enforced another All-Out on Pune with less than 9 minutes left in the match to all but seal the game. They had a twenty-point towards the closing stages of the match, largely thanks largely due to a defence marshalled by the experienced Dharmaraj Cheralathan, who ended the match with a High 5 to his name.

Young Pankaj Mohite, playing his Rookie season, showed why he is a highly rated raider with some positive raids for Pune but it proved too late for Paltan as they slumped to another defeat.

Source: PKL Media