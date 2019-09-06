English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Kolkata-led to end on September 12 due to logistical issues

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Kolkata-led to end on September 12 due to logistical issues, a couple of changes in schedule

New Delhi, September 6: The Kolkata-leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 will start on Saturday (September 7) and end on Thursday (September 12).

An official communique from the organisers stated, "Due to a logistical challenge beyond the league's control, the Kolkata-leg will now finish on Thursday with the matches scheduled for Friday being played on Tuesday and Thursday."

Tuesdays are the rest days in this season while only one match is being held on Thursday, but in the upcoming week, the league will host a match on Tuesday and two on Thursday, instead of one. Friday (September 13) will be the rest day for the players.

Match Number 87 between Telugu Titans and U Mumba, scheduled for Friday, 13th September has been moved to Tuesday, September 10 (break day).

Match Number 88 between Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls, scheduled for Friday, 13th September moved to Thursday, 12th September.

The matches in Kolkata-leg of the PKL 2019 will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium. The home team Bengal Warriors will play four matches in its home leg. Maninder Singh-led side will first host Gujarat Fortunegiants on the opening day of the Kolkata-leg i.e. September 7 (Saturday).

On September 8 (Sunday), they will lock horns with Puneri Paltan. On September 11, they'll face U Mumba and on September 12 the hosts will be up against Bengaluru Bulls.

Currently, Bengal Warriors are placed fourth in the points table with 6 wins and four defeats so far. They have also played a couple of ties.

The league will move its base to Pune for the next leg which commences on September 14.

Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 17:25 [IST]
