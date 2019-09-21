Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 102: U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

U Mumba favourites

U Mumba is enjoying a more comfortable season out of the two and is currently placed within the top six, and looks set for a play-off berth. Meanwhile the Gujarat team in placed in the bottom half of the table and their playoff chances look bleak in the ongoing edition.

U Mumba team news

Fazel Atrachali-captained U Mumba are currently placed fifth on the points table. The Mumbai team have secured eight wins out of the sixteen matches they have played so far. They have gone on to lose eight while securing only one draw this season. The Mumbai team will look to take advantage of the lower-ranked team to get back to winning ways, after they suffered a loss in their last match against the UP Yoddhas.

The outstanding performer from the Mumbai outfit this season has been raider Abhishek Singh, who has notched up 87 raid points so far. He has been aptly supported by his skipper and defender Fazel Atrachali who has garnered 53 tackle points so far. Another standout performer from the team has been Sandeep Narwal, who has put on an all round show and has a total of 51 points to his name.

The U Mumba team will be the favourites as they head into the match and they will rely on another phenomenal show from Abhishek Singh so they can secure an important win and climb up the points table. The former champions are currently placed a rung below defending champions Bengaluru Bulls at fifth place with a total of 48 points.

Gujarat Fortunegiants team news

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Fortunegiants have not had an ideal season so far. In the sixteen matches that the Gujarat team have played so far, they have secured just five wins, while losing ten matches and clinching a draw in one tie. Their playoff chances look far fetched and they will need a win to get their campaign back on track.

After securing their only tie of the season against a formidable Bengal Warriors, the Fortunegiants have gone on to lose three on the trot and the Sunil Kumar-led team will be desperate for a turnaround. They will have their task cut out against U Mumba and their performers this season will have to lead from the front to hold back the U Mumba.

Skipper Sunil Kumar, who has led the defence this season with a total of 43 tackle points will need to come up with a match-winning show if they are to hold the likes of Abhishek Singh back. The standout performer for the Gujarat team has been raider Rohit Gulia who has collected 89 raid points this season. Gulia has put on an all round show in the ongoing season with a total of 93 points and will need his team to support him if they are to get back to winning ways. Sachin has also put on a decent show this season and they will bank on him to come up with another good show in the upcoming tie.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants are currently placed tenth on the table with a total of 35 points and will start as underdogs in the match against U Mumba. But the team has notched surprise wins this season, like their win over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and they will need another all round effort to overcome the Mumbai team.

Starting 7s:

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (All Rounder), Arjun Deshwal (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Surinder Singh (D), Harendra Kumar (D)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D)

My Dream11: Abhishek Singh (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (All rounder), Rohit Baliyan (R), Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R)