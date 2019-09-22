Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 105: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi hold an edge

Table toppers Dabang Delhi will head into the match as the favourites as they take on the defending champs, who are placed in the top half of the table. This game will see the top raiders of the season clash.

Dabang Delhi team news

The Delhi team hold the edge as they have downed the defending champions the first time they met this season and they will eye a repeat show. The Joginder Singh-led team in well on course for their maiden title as they have put on a dominant show this season.

Heading into Monday's match the Delhi outfit have win thirteen out of sixteen matches. While they have lost just two matches, they have registered a draw in just one match.

They have been a force to reckon with throughout the season, and raider Naveen Kumar has been at the forefront of it all. The raider has collected a total of 197 points and will be look to come up with another match-winning raid to help the team increase their stranglefold on top of the table.

The raider has been aptly supported by Ravinder Pahal, who has held up the Delhi defence, garnering a total of 44 tackle points. Another performer for the Delhi team has been all rounder Vijay with a total of 33 points. The defenders will have their task cut out as the leagues top raider, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat will be in the opposition rank.

Bengaluru Bulls team news

The Bulls look to strengthen their claim on a playoff berth as they take on toppers Dabang Delhi. The defending champions have the firepower in their ranks to clinch the PKL title for the second year on the trot. Moreover the Bulls will look to get back to winning ways after they lost against Puneri Paltans in their previous match.

Bulls' raider Pawan Kumar Sehrawat has been enjoying an outstanding season. Sehrawat is on top of all the charts having garnered a total of 217 raid points this season. Sehrawat has the maximum points to his name in the league this season. The total points collected by the raider in season 7 is 228. Sehrawat also has the most successful raids (168) in the ongoing edition. The raider has 5 super raids and 11 super 10s to his name this season and is a threat for any opposition.

Captain Rohit Kumar has also been in form collecting 92 raid points this season. The raiders have been aptly supported by the defenders and Mahender Singh has been at the forefront of the Bulls defence with 46 tackle points to his name. Though Delhi is the better placed out of the two, the game promises to be a treat for the eyes as the top raiders will be in action in Jaipur.

Starting 7s:

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D)

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D)

My Dream11: Naveen Kumar (R), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Vijay (All rounder), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All Rounder)