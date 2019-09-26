Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 109: U Mumba Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Mumbai, Bengaluru face off

Both U Mumba and the Bengaluru Bulls are currently placed on the top half of the table. While the Mumbai team is placed fourth on the points table, the defending champions are a rung below them at the fifth place. Despite the same number of wins this season, the Bulls will enter the game on the backfoot and the Mumbai outfit will be the more confident lot.

Bengaluru Bulls team news

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will hope for a repeat show when they take on U Mumba on Friday. The last time the two met in the ongoing edition, the Bulls defeated the Mumbai team 30-26 and they will hope for another win when they face off in Jaipur.

Despite having Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in their ranks, the Bengaluru team have lost two out of the last three matches and tied the last one. But the Rohit Kumar-led outfit will need to secure a convincing win to boost their ongoing campaign. Rohit Kumar was out of the previous match due to injury, but the team saw Sehrawat notch up another match-winning performance to secure a thrilling tie against Delhi.

Sehrawat has been enjoying a phenomenal season and the Bulls standby skipper is on top of all the charts this season. Sehrawat has garneded a whopping total of 232 raid points in the ongoing season and is the Bulls as well as the leagues tpo performer. Sehrawat has the highest points in the league this season with a total of 245 points. Sehrawat also has the maximum number of successful raids (180) to his credit. The Bulls will once again rely heavily on the raider's services to hold off U Mumba.

The Bengaluru team's regular skipper Rohit Kumar has also been instrumental this season, but he failed to start the previous match due to an injury and the Bulls will hope he can get back to the side for their upcoming match against Mumba.

The raiders have been supported by the Bulls defenders as well with Mahender Singh being at the forefront of the Bulls defence. Singh has collected a total of 46 tackle points this season and will need to be at his best against the Mumbai team.

With some of the top performers of the league in their ranks, the Bulls will hope to bounce back with a convincing win over U Mumba. Currently the Bulls have nine wins from eighteen matches. They have lost eight matches and tied one.

U Mumba team news

U Mumba will have revenge on their minds when they take on the defending champions on Friday. The Mumbai team will head into the match on the back of two convincing wins and they will look to carry forward their form. The Fazel Atrachali-led team will not bring in too many changes in their winning line-up as they face the Bulls in Jaipur.

The Mumbai team's top raider of the season has been Abhishek Singh with a total of 98 points. Skipper Atrachali has led the defence from the front as he has collected a total of 55 tackle points this season. Atrachali and the Mumba defenders will have to do their best as they face Sehrawat, the league's best raider. All rounder Sandeep Narwal has also chipped in this season and has garnered a total of 54 points.

The Mumbai team have won nine out of seventeen matches, while they have lost seven and secured a tie in one encounter. They will hope to notch up a win over the defending champions and increase their stranglehold on a playoff berth.

Starting 7s:

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D)

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All rounder), Surender Singh (D), Arjun Deshwal (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R)

My Dream11: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All rounder), Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Rohit Baliyan (R)