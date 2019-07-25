English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 11: Telugu Titans Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
New Delhi, July 25: The three-time champions Patna Pirates had a forgettable outing in their opening match as they were defeated by defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in a tight finish.

Pardeep Narwal - the league's all-time leading raid-point-scorer with 858 raid points - grabbed a Super 10 in his first match of the season but the team couldn't get a win. Narwal will spearhead Patna's attack to get his team to the winning ways.

Foreign recruits Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil bring variety in the side but they'll have to perform as a team. Defenders Jaideep along with Jawahar Dagar, Vikas Jaglan and Hadi Oshtorak would be looking to keep Bulls' raiders at bay.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kung Lee (R), Monu (R), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Jaideep (defender, left corner), Neeraj Kumar (defender, right corner).

Telugu Titans - who went for a major overhaul during the auction for the seventh season - are yet to secure their maiden win in the tournament.

They'll be playing Pirates in the final match of their home leg and would be hoping to end on a positive note. Their star raider Siddharth Desai and his brother Suresh Desai shined in the match against Dabang Delhi but their efforts too couldn't help their team cross the line in a thrilling game of Kabaddi.

The team would be hoping that Desai brothers remain in their top form in the final home game and guide them to their first win of the season.

Similarly, their defence, comprising names like Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mohaejermighani, hasn't performed well. In Farhad Milaghardan they have a strong all-rounder but Titans still have to put up a collective effort to taste their first win in front of a euphoric Hyderabad crowd.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Amit Kumar (R), Suresh Desai (R), Abozar Mighani (defender), Vishal Bharadwaj (defender/c), C. Arun (all-rounder), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice Captain: Suresh Desai

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
