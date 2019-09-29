Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 116: Tamil Thalaivas Vs U Mumba: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas Team News

On paper, the Ajay Thakur-led side possesses of some of the best names in the business but that didn't drive them a favourable result. The Chennai-based franchise is winless in the last 13 games.

Tamil Thalaivas suffered another humiliating defeat at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants in the previous game and would be looking for a win against U Mumba, who are also not going through the best of form.

Their playoffs chances look a distant dream now as they have lost 13 out of the 18 games, and languish at the bottom of the points table. Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, hasn't lived up to the expectations.

The big names have failed badly to perform as a team and are being let down in every department. Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern and because of that, the team management has benched him.

Rahul has 117 raid points to his credit in 19 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Also, he isn't getting any support from the rest of his teammates.

Raider Ajith V has scored 91 points in 16 games and Manjeet Chhillar who has 37 tackle points in 15 games. Defenders Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh's performance has also been disappointing.

U Mumba team news

U Mumba was defeated by defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game after securing two convincing wins.

The Fazel Atrachali-led team, who are ranked sixth in the points table, will not bring in too many changes in their line-up when they take on out of form Thalaivas.

The Mumbai team's top raider of the season has been Abhishek Singh with a total of 108 raid points. Skipper Atrachali has led the defence from the front as he has collected a total of 57 tackle points this season. Atrachali and the Mumba defenders will have to be alert to secure a win over Thalaivas.

All-rounder Sandeep Narwal has also chipped in this season and has garnered a total of 58 points. The Mumbai team have won nine out of 18 matches, while they have lost eight and secured a tie in one encounter.

Starting 7s:

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Shabeer Bapu (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajith V (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder), Surender Singh (D), Arjun Deshwal (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R).

My Dream11: Rahul Chaudhari (R), Abhishek Singh (D), Rohit Baliyan (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (A), Surender Singh (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).