Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 118: Haryana Steelers Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru Bulls team news

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will be looking for a revenge of their loss to Haryana Steelers, earlier in the tournament, when they take on the hosts in their next game. The last time the two met in the ongoing edition, the Bulls lost by a slender 3-point margin.

Despite having Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in their ranks, the Bengaluru team have lost two out of the last five games and tied one. But the Rohit Kumar-led outfit will need to secure a convincing win to boost their ongoing campaign.

Sehrawat has been enjoying a phenomenal season and the Bulls standby skipper is on top of all the charts this season. Sehrawat has garneded a whopping total of 232 raid points in the ongoing season and is the Bulls as well as the leagues tpo performer. Sehrawat has the highest points in the league this season with a total of 242 points. Sehrawat also has the maximum number of successful raids (187) to his credit.

The Bulls will once again rely heavily on the raider's services to hold off dominant Steelers. The raiders have been supported brilliantly by the Bulls' defenders. Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal are at the forefront of the Bulls defence. Nandal (47) and Singh (46) have been collecting points in the defence this season and will need to be at their best against Vikash Kandola.

Currently the Bulls have ten wins from nineteen games and lost eight matches, and tied one.

Haryana Steelers team news

The Haryana Steelers have enjoyed a decent campaign in the ongoing season and are a force to reckon with. In their last five outings, the Steelers have tasted defeat in a couple of games and would be looking for a dominant show in the remainder of the tournament to secure playoffs berth.

After suffering a defeat against UP Yoddha, the Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led team bounced back and defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in a thrilling game. The Steelers are currently placed third on the points table and are well on course for a play-offs berth but they can't afford to be complacent.

They have won 12 out of the 19 matches they have played this season. The Haryana team have lost six and tied one and have 65 points.

The team has been enjoying a decent rate of success this season and most of the credit goes to star raider Vikash Kandola. He has been the pillar for the Steelers and has raided his way through the opposition to steer his team towards a win. The raider has garnered a total of 155 raid points this season and he will be relied upon heavily on him.

Vinay has picked up 92 raid points in 19 games. Another player who has shown his mettle for the Steelers this season has been defender Sunil. Sunil has collected a total of 46 tackle points this season and he will have to come up with a good defensive show.

Starting 7s:

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D)

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

My Dream 11: Vikash Kandola (R), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Mahender Singh (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).