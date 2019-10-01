English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 118: Haryana Steelers Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 118: Haryana Steelers Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, Oct 1: In match number 118 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with hosts Haryana Steelers on Wednesday (October 2) at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula.

Bulls are placed at fifth position in the points table while Steelers are sitting pretty comfortably at third spot.

PKL 2019 Special Site | PKL Fixtures | PKL Points Table

Bengaluru Bulls team news

Bengaluru Bulls team news

Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will be looking for a revenge of their loss to Haryana Steelers, earlier in the tournament, when they take on the hosts in their next game. The last time the two met in the ongoing edition, the Bulls lost by a slender 3-point margin.

Despite having Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in their ranks, the Bengaluru team have lost two out of the last five games and tied one. But the Rohit Kumar-led outfit will need to secure a convincing win to boost their ongoing campaign.

Sehrawat has been enjoying a phenomenal season and the Bulls standby skipper is on top of all the charts this season. Sehrawat has garneded a whopping total of 232 raid points in the ongoing season and is the Bulls as well as the leagues tpo performer. Sehrawat has the highest points in the league this season with a total of 242 points. Sehrawat also has the maximum number of successful raids (187) to his credit.

The Bulls will once again rely heavily on the raider's services to hold off dominant Steelers. The raiders have been supported brilliantly by the Bulls' defenders. Mahender Singh and Saurabh Nandal are at the forefront of the Bulls defence. Nandal (47) and Singh (46) have been collecting points in the defence this season and will need to be at their best against Vikash Kandola.

Currently the Bulls have ten wins from nineteen games and lost eight matches, and tied one.

Haryana Steelers team news

Haryana Steelers team news

The Haryana Steelers have enjoyed a decent campaign in the ongoing season and are a force to reckon with. In their last five outings, the Steelers have tasted defeat in a couple of games and would be looking for a dominant show in the remainder of the tournament to secure playoffs berth.

After suffering a defeat against UP Yoddha, the Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led team bounced back and defeated Gujarat Fortunegiants in a thrilling game. The Steelers are currently placed third on the points table and are well on course for a play-offs berth but they can't afford to be complacent.

They have won 12 out of the 19 matches they have played this season. The Haryana team have lost six and tied one and have 65 points.

The team has been enjoying a decent rate of success this season and most of the credit goes to star raider Vikash Kandola. He has been the pillar for the Steelers and has raided his way through the opposition to steer his team towards a win. The raider has garnered a total of 155 raid points this season and he will be relied upon heavily on him.

Vinay has picked up 92 raid points in 19 games. Another player who has shown his mettle for the Steelers this season has been defender Sunil. Sunil has collected a total of 46 tackle points this season and he will have to come up with a good defensive show.

Starting 7s:

Starting 7s:

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All rounder), Sumit Singh (R), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D)

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

My Dream 11: Vikash Kandola (R), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Naveen (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Mahender Singh (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Saurabh Nandal (D).

More HARYANA STEELERS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MUN 1 - 1 ARS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 19:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue