Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 122: UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Sixth-placed UP Yoddha defeated Haryana Steelers in their last encounter and will look to cement their play-off spot with another win, while Dabang Delhi, who were snapped off their six-game unbeaten run by Bengal Warriors will look to bounce back in search of momentum heading into the semis.

And Delhi will be confident of overcoming Yoddhas as they defeated them in the reverse fixture by a decent margin. But, they'll be wary of their opponents form as UP have registered seven wins in the last eight.

UP Yoddha Team News

The leading defender Sumit has a total of 61 tackle points in 18 games this season and his captain Nitesh Kumar is second with 50 tackle points in as many games. Joining them in the defensive unit are Ashu Singh (32 raid points) and Amit (23 raid points), who also contribute when called upon.

The raiding unit has been led by Shrikant Jadhav, who a total of 114 raid points in 18 games. Jadhav has been supported by Surender Gill (54 points from 15 games) and Rishank Devadiga (46 points from 14 games).

And the trio have managed to keep Monu Goyat (43 points from 10 games), who has failed to live up to his reputation in the first half of the league stage out of the side.

Dabang Delhi team news

Dabang Delhi are led by Joginder Singh and are well on course for their maiden title as they have put on a dominant show this season, but they faltered in their last game.

And as always they will pin their hopes on star raider Naveen Kumar, who has picked up a total of 256 raid points from 20 games with 19 Super 10s to go with it. And he will be looking to come up with another Super 10 to help his team increase their stranglehold on the top of the table.

Naveen has been well supported by Chandan Ranjit, who has scored 110 raid points from 19 games. Ranjit has helped in Naveen's revival, which although was rarely needed.

In defence captain Joginder Narwal (46 tackle points from 20 games) and Ravinder Pahal (57 tackle points from 20 games) take the corner positions and are supported by all-rounders Vijay (total of 51 points) and Meraj Sheykh (total of 31 points). Meanwhile, Vishal Mane (24 tackle points) has also contributed.

Starting 7s

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Surender Gill (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Singh (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

My Dream11: Naveen Kumar (R), Surender Gill (R), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Narwal (D), Sumit (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Ashu Singh (D).