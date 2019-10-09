Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 130: U Mumba Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Both teams will look for momentum heading into the play-offs. For U Mumba, it will be their penultimate match in the league stage, while it will be the last game in the league phase for Haryana Steelers. So, Rakesh Kumar's men will look to head into the play-offs on a winning note.

In their last game, U Mumba sealed their play-off spot with victory over Patna Pirates. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, bounced back from a loss with a huge win over Telugu Titans.

U Mumba team news

U Mumba edged Patna Pirates 30-26 in their last encounter to seal a play-off spot. The Fazel Atrachali-led team may make some changes to keep the group fresh for the play-offs.

In 20 games, the Mumbai franchise has secured 11 wins, 8 losses and a tie in one encounter. And they will also look to go above Haryana Steelers with a win.

The Mumbai team's top raider of the season has been Abhishek Singh, who has 125 raid points in 18 games. Abhishek along side Athul MS (56 raid points in 16 games) did very well against Patna Pirates and will be keen to continue the momentum on Thursday (October 10). Rohit Baliyan has also added 49 raid points in 15 games and contributed when needed.

Skipper Atrachali has led the defence and is the third best defender this season with 64 tackle points. Atrachali along side fellow corner Sandeep Narwal and Surender Singh will need to be at the top of their game to stop the likes of Vikash Kandola.

All-rounder Sandeep Narwal has garnered a total of 61 points, while defender Surender Singh also has scored 46 tackle points from 20 games. Harender Kumar, the other defender has been a weak link this season scoring just 19 tackle points in 18 games this season.

Haryana Steelers Team News

Haryana Steelers were bounced back from the defeat to defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and ended their home leg on a dominant note with 52-32 win against Telugu Titans.

The Dharmaraj Cheralathan-led side are third on the points table having won 13 out of 21 matches this season. The Haryana team have lost seven and tied one and have 65 points.

The Steelers depend on star raider Vikash Kandola, who has scored 172 raid points in 18 games. And he is well supported by Vinay, who has picked up 105 raid points in 21 games. Another raider, who has delivered when called upon has been Prashanth Kumar Rai and he has collected 82 points from 15 games so far.

In defence, their star man is Sunil, who has collected a total of 51 tackle points this season and he will look to continue his form to stop the Mumbai raiders along side the likes of Ravi Kumar (48 tackle points), Vikas Kale (38 tackle points) and of course skipper Cheralathan (42 tackle points).

Starting 7s:

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder), Surender Singh (D), Athul MS (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R).

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Sunil (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ravi Kumar (D), Vinay (R), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R).

My Dream11: Vikash Kandola (R), Abishek Singh (R), Vijay (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder).