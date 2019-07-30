English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 19: U Mumba Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, July 30: U Mumba will face UP Yoddha in their upcoming home game in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 at DOME@NSCI on Wednesday (July 31).

U Mumba have played 4 matches with two wins and as many losses. The Fazel Atrachali-led side has made 51 successful raids and 36 unsuccessful raids while 73 went empty. They've had 28 successful tackle and 4 super raids.

Barring Abhishek Singh (22 raid points from 4 games), U Mumba's raiders look out of touch. Raiders Rohit Baliyan (9 points from 4) and Dong Geon Lee (6 points from 2 games) would look to improve their performance. Arjun Deshwal, Athul MS, Fazel Atrachali are supporting raiders.

Captain Atrachali, Surender Singh, and Sandeep Narwal seem to have picked up their forms in the defence. However, team would hope for an even better show from them.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Athul MS (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (D), Mohit Baliyan (all-rounder).

UP Yoddha have had forgettable show in the league so far. They've lost both their games by huge margins and failed in every department of the game. Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Singh and Surender Gill have all failed in the raiding department.

Defenders Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Sumit, and Ashu Singh too have failed to pose any threat to the opposition defenders.

The Lucknow-based franchise literally had no positives from the games they've played so far. Not including star raider Rishank Devadiga in the starting 7 against Warriors backfired badly as Monu looks under too much of pressure while raiding.

He needs an able support to breach through the defences of the opposition. Team's captain and main defender Nitesh Kumar needs to lead his the side from the front to churn out an improved show.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Surender Singh (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Nitesh Kumar (defender), Mohsen Maghsoudlou (all-rounder), Aashish Nagar (defender), Sumit (defender).

Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 17:13 [IST]
