Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 3: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Both the teams would be aiming to get better of each other in what is anticipated as a high-octane round-robin encounter. While Bengaluru Bulls would have already played a game in the league, Fortunegiants will be opening their campaign for the new season.

Pawan Sehrawat, who was the top performer not just for his team but in the league in the previous season with 271 raid points, will once again be Bulls' biggest weapon. Sehrawat will be equally complemented by skipper Rohit Kumar in the raiding department. Together, these two make a formidable raiding combination.

Mahender Singh, who scored 63 tackle points in the previous season, would be shouldering the responsibility in the defence. Young Amit Sheron and Ashish Kumar would be aiming to impress with their defensive skills.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Vinod Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (Defender), Amit Sheoran (Defender), Ashish Kumar (all-rounder), Sanjay Shrestha (all-rounder).

Gujarat Fortunegiants have consistently done well in the league eversince their debut in PKL Season 5. The Ahmedabad-based franchise has always lived up to the expectations of their fans by making it to the playoffs consistently. However, they have failed to lift the much eluded trophy on both the seasons. The Sunil Kumar-led side would be looking to start the new season on a dominant note and continue the winning momentum.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Harmanjit Singh (R), GB More (R), Gurvinder Singh (R), Sunil Kumar (C, defender), Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali (defender), Pankaj (all-rounder), Parvesh Bhainswal (defender, left cover).

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Vice Captain: Rohit Kumar