Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 3: Gujarat Fortunegiants make a winning start, thrash Bengaluru Bulls 42-24

Playing their first match of the season, Gujarat showed it is tough to breach their defence as their defenders returned with more tackle points than their raiders in a high-octane game.

Bengaluru Bulls wasted their review in the very first minute of the start of the match to save their star raider Pawan Sehrawat but TV replays showed Gujarat Fortunegiant raider had touched him.

Gujarat's raiders and defenders maitained a 7-4 lead at the end of first 10 minutes. Bulls were all out in the first twelve minutes and Gujarat cleared their intentions early on in the rematch of last season's final.

Fortunegiants inflicted second all-out on Bulls within the first half and their lead swelled to 21-10 at the end of the twenty minutes.

Bulls' star raiders Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat were rendered ineffective by an alert Gujarat defence and it was the main reason why Bulls lost the game by a margin of 18 points.

Pawan 'high flying' Sehrawat did a super raid and grabbed four points in the seventh minute of the second-half and brought some cheer on the faces of Bengaluru fans. But Gujarat's defence did their homework against him pretty well and never allowed him to shine.

Mahender Singh was the only effective defender from Bengaluru Bulls as he tackled Gujarat raiders quite confidently and single-handedly.

Bulls were all out for the third time in the 34th minute of the match and Gujarat's lead swelled to 36-21. Gujarat captain Sunil Kumar led his team from the front as he claimed a 'high-five' with six tackle points to his name.