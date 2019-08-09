English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 35: Puneri Paltan Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 35: Puneri Paltan Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, Aug 9: Puneri Paltan will take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi in their next league match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 here at TransStadia, Ahmedabad on Saturday (August 10).

Puneri Paltan suffered back-to-back defeats in their first three games but coach Anup Kumar's team has made brilliant comeback in to win their next two games. They've defeated big teams Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates and that must have boosted their morale.

Puneri Paltan would now be looking to continue that winning streak against another dominant team, Dabang Delhi. In the match against Fortunegiants, Girish Ernak scored his first high-five of the season.

Pune raiders haven't performed to their potential but they are slowly catching up. Captain Surjeet Singh has to ensure the defenders too carry on their good form against Dabang Delhi.

Pawan Kumar (23 raid points) has been the top raider for the Paltan and he's finally getting the support of Pankaj Mohite (17 points from 3 games) looked pretty impressive in three games he's played. He would be hoping to continue his form.

Manjeet (10) and Sushant Sail (6) will have to complement Pawan in the raiding department. Despite being a raider, Manjeet happens to have claimed most successful tackle points (12) for his team. Girish Ernak (12), Sanket Sawant (7), Amit Kumar (7) and Surjeet Singh (6) have started picking up their form in the defence.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Panjan Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D), Sanket Sawant (D).

Delhi lost their first game in the season at the hands of Gujarat Fortunegiants but came back strongly to defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next game and are sitting at the top of points table.

The Joginder Narwal-led side has registered four wins from five games and must be looking to continue their form against Pune. Dabang Delhi look a primarily a strong defending team as they have the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are also playing their part exceedingly well with their raiding exploits.

Delhi raiders have conducted 78 successful raids and just 34 unsuccessful raids in four games. They've also made 38 successful tackles so far. With 53 raid points, Naveen Kumar is the best raider for Dabang Delhi followed by Chandran Ranjit with 29 raid points in five games. Veteran Meraj Sheykh (7 points) has also lent his services in the raiding department whenever required.

Joginder leads from the front in the defence department with 11 points in 5 games. Iran's Saeid Ghaffari, Vishal Mane and Ravinder Pahal have also done their bit to make Delhi's defence strong.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Aman Kadian (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 18:14 [IST]
