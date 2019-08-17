Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 48: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas would be aiming to come out victorious against Puneri Paltan. Thalaivas ended the Ahmedabad leg of the tournament over hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants in a contest that went down the wire. Out of the six games they have played, the Ajay Thakur-led side has won three, lost two matches, and one match ended in a tie.

Star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, has done well for the new franchise. Ajay finally looks to have found his mojo back after struggling in the first few games. Rahul has completed 900 raids in Pro Kabaddi history. He has 42 raid points to his credit while Ajay has 29 points.

Manjeet Chhillar, who has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league, would be looking to continue his dominant run in this season. He has picked up 26 tackle points in six games. Along with Mohit Chhillar (17 tackle points), and Ran Singh (11 points) are manning Thalaivas' defence brilliantly but it will be interesting to see how they counter a resurgent Puneri Paltan.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Manjeet Chillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sagar (D), Ajit (D).

Puneri Paltan's Ahmedabad leg started on a positive note but the Surjeet Singh led side failed continue the winning momentum. They lost to Dabang Delhi narrowly but Jaipur Pink Panthers handed them a crushing defeat in their next game.

Paltan suffered back-to-back defeats in their first three games but coach Anup Kumar's team made brilliant comeback to win their next two games. They've outclassed big teams Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates and would be looking to give a tough challenge Thalaivas.

In the match against Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan's defence performed below expectations and they would be hoping to put up an improved show in the Chennai leg. Against Dabang Delhi, Puneri Paltan's raiders scored 19 raid points.

Three of their raiders scored more than 5 raid points in the match against a strong Delhi side. Raiders did well against Pink Panthers too but were not complemented well in the defence and lost the game by a margin of 8 points.

Nitin Tomar, Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite are doing well in the raiding department. Defender Girish Ernak is finally picking up his form and he's giving the opposition raiders a run for their money.

Pankaj Mohite (31 raid points from 5 games) and Pawan Kumar (23 raid points from 5 games) have been the top raiders for the Paltan. Nitin Tomar's (9 points in 2 games) return in the side has also boosted the morale of the team.

Pankaj Mohite has looked pretty impressive in all the games he's played and would be looking to continue his form. Girish Ernak (18 tackle points), Surjeet (13 tackle points) and Manjeet (13 tackle points) have done well for Pune's defence.

Sanket Sawant (7), Amit Kumar (7) and Shubham Shinde (7) have started picking up their form in the defence but they'll have to raise their game a notch up against a dominant raiding side like Thalaivas.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Pankaj Mohite (R), Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D).

My Dream 11: Pankaj Mohite (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajay Thakur (R), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder), Girish Ernak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D).