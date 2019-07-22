Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 5: Captain Deepak shines as all-round Jaipur Pink Panthers hammer U Mumba by 42-23

Jaipur Pink Panthers began on a positive note as they took a lead over U Mumba in the first 5 minutes and continued to outclass their opponents in every department. Amit Hooda - who had a poor season for Tamil Thalaivas last season - looked alert in the defence on the left corner for Pink Panthers. While captain Deepak Niwas Hooda led from the front as he returned with 11 points to his name.

U Mumba were all out within 8:30 minutes and Pink Panthers extended the lead to 10-2. Deepak Niwas Hooda started well in the raiding department while Amit Hooda looked brilliant in the defence. Deepak completed his super 10 of the season to announce his form.

Amit Hooda completed his high-five in his first match for Pink Panthers and inflicted third all-out over U Mumba. He was brilliant in the left corner and effected some fabulous ankle holds to send U Mumba defenders on the bench.

The rivalry of Pink Panthers and U Mumba goes back to the first season and both the teams have given tough fight to each other whenever they've faced each other. Pink Panthers defeated U Mumba in the final of inaugural season.

By the end of first 15 minutes, the scoreline read 14-4 in the favour of Pink Panthers.

Pink Panthers continued their dominance on the mat as they inflicted U Mumba's second all-out in the 19th minute. At the end of first-half Pink Panthers led 22-9 as their raiders and defenders clicked together.

Panthers maintained their lead in the second half and in the 35th minute the scoreline read 28-18 i.e. a margin of 10 points. Eventually, Pink Panthers won the match by a margin of 19 points and picked up all five points.