Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 73: Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi team now is all set to kick-off the Bengaluru-leg against Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Joginder Narwal-led side would be eager to start on a winning note. Dabang Delhi is performing exceedingly well as the team has won 9 out of their 11 matches this season with one draw so far.

The team also gave a tough fight to all the teams in their home battle by winning all four matches against Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yodha, U Mumba and Patna Pirates.

Dabang Delhi came out victorious when these two teams faced each other earlier in this season and would be looking to produce a similar effort.

Delhi possesses a strong defensive unit with the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have dominated the points.

Naveen is the second-best raider in the season with 130 raid points in 11 games and he is well supported by Chandran, who has scored 56 raid points in as many games. The duo has also had back up in the form of all-rounders Vijay and Meraj Sheykh, who also help in defence.

Ravinder Pahal (34 tackle points in 11 games) and Joginder (31 points in 11 games) are manning Delhi's defence strongly along with Vishal Mane (15 points from 11 games). Iran's Saeid Ghaffari and Meraj Sheikh have also contributed when called upon and the same can be said of Sombir, Vijay, and Anil Kumar.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Anil Kumar (All-Rounder).

Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered back-to-back three defeats in the season and the inaugural season champions would be aiming to get to winning ways. They were defeated by Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Telugu Titans in their previous game.

Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda have played a key role in Jaipur's defence this season alongside Vishal, who has stepped up in the last few matches and has literally doubled the average tackle points after a poor outing at the start. The other defender Sunil Siddhgavali hasn't been that impressive.

In the offence, they will be led by Deepak Niwas Hooda and coach Srinivas Reddy will hope his versatile raiding unit notches up its game and reduces the burden on the defence. Deepak Hooda leads the raiders with 71 points in 12 games and his form remains crucial for the team's success.

Deepak Narwal (35 points in 12 games) follows the skipper and then they have Nilesh Salunke, who has scored 22 points this season. As a fourth raider Pink Panthers have Nitin Rawal, who has scored 20 raid points in 8 games. Other raiders will have to improve their game in the second half of the league stage if Jaipur's team management wishes to continue the momentum in this season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Sachin Narwal (All-Rounder), Vishal (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder), Sunil Siddhgavali (D).

MyDream 11: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D).