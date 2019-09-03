Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 74: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Following their win over Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls went a rung up in the points table to fourth. With 7 wins in 13 games, Rohit Kumar-led side has secured 38 points. The hosts would be hoping to produce dominant performances at home and climb further in the ladder.

Following their defeat to Gujarat Fortunegiants in their opening game of the home-leg, Bulls defeated Thalaivas by a comfortable margin and that win must have given coach Randhir Singh's team a lot of confidence.

Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the best raiding units, but have been over-reliant on Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 148 raid points in 13 games. Captain Rohit Kumar (61 points in 13 games) and Sumit Singh (18 points in 9 games) will hope to pick up their form in the second half of the league stage.

In defence, the reigning champions possess Mahender Singh (36 tackle points in 11 games), Amit Sheoran (30 tackle points in 13 games) and Saurabh Nandal (31 points in 12 games). These have been the most effective trio for the Bulls and played a significant role in the team's success. They also have Mohit Sehrawat and Pawan who are contributing both in defence and offence.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

Patna Pirates' poor form in the season continues to be a major concern for coach Rajesh V Shah and a disappointment for their fans. The three-time champions have suffered eight defeats in 11 games, which is surprising. They are languishing at the bottom (number 12) in the points table.

Pardeep Narwal-led and his band would be hoping to boost their confidence by defeating Bengaluru Bulls in the latter's backyard.

They are winless after winning a match against UP Yoddha on August 9 and would be raring to get to the winning ways.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has been performing almost alone for his team. He's performing to the best of his capabilities but isn't getting much support from the rest of his teammates. He has scored just 104 successful raids points in 11 games, which is far below from his standards but the next best performing raider for Patna is Mohammad Esmaeil with 23 points in 11 games. Not a single raider has supported Pardeep and that has been a major concern for Pirates. Raiders Monu, Jang Kun Lee, Esmaeil have all been ineffective.

After going through a lean patch, their defenders picked up their form but they are yet to find their prime and consistency. Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, and Vikas Jaglan will have to raise their game a notch up if Pirates wish to make a turn around in the second half of the league stage.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Jaideep (D), Mahender Singh (D), Vikash Jaglan (A), Saurabh Nandal (D).