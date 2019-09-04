Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 75: Puneri Paltan Vs U Mumba: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

When these two teams met each other in earlier in the tournament, U Mumba came out victorious by a margin of 10 points. Puneri Paltan are placed eleventh in the points table and they lie just a rung above bottom-placed Patna Pirates with a total of 25 points. In 12 matches, Puneri Paltan have secured win in four matches and lost seven, while one resulted in a tie.

They are coming into this match following a defeat against Haryana Steelers. Coach Anup Kumar's side hasn't lived up to the expectations in the first half of the league stage and they'll be looking to come out victorious against state rivals.

The biggest problem with Pune this season has been the poor form of their raiders, as well as defenders. Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Surjeet Singh will have to perform well to end Bengaluru-leg on a positive note. The top performers for the Pune have been Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar but the rest of the players are not assisting them well. Nitin Tomar, who is a regular in starting seven now, should be looking leave an impression against Mumbai.

Manjeet has picked up 56 raid points in 12 games while Mohite has 47 raid points to his credit from nine games. Surjeet has picked up 32 tackle points in 12 games in this league while Girish Ernak has taken 19 points in 9 games.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Amit Kumar (A), Sagar Krishna (A), Girish Ernak (D).

U Mumba are placed sixth in the points table with six wins and six defeats in the 12 games they have played. U Mumba registered a thumping win over Jaipur Pink Panthers and they will be looking to continue the momentum.

Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan have done well for U Mumba but the defence hasn't lived up to its reputation. Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the win against Pink Panthers, who came out victorious when these two teams faced each other earlier in the season.

Mumba's defenders have made 103 successful tackles in 12 games and would be looking to dominate inconsistent Puneri Paltan attack. Mumba's raiders haven't been too effective for they've had just 144 successful raids from 483 total raids conducted by them.

Abhishek (50 successful raid points in 10 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba. Arjun Deshwal has 37 successful raid points from 11 games. Athul MS has been their third best raider with 22 points in nine games.

Their main defenders' captain Atracheli (37 tackle points from 12 games), Sandeep Narwal (29 tackle points from 12 games), and Surender Singh (26 tackle points from 11 games) would be looking for an even better show.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

My Dream 11: Abhishek Singh (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Sandeep Narwal (A), Surjeet Singh (D).