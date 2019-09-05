Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 76: Patna Pirates Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna Pirates' poor form in the season continues to be a major concern for coach Rajesh V Shah and a disappointment for their fans. Having suffered nine defeats in 12 games, the three-time champions are languishing at the bottom (number 12) in the points table.

They played a nail-biting encounter against host Bengaluru Bulls in their previous encounter and must take a lot of positives out of it. Pardeep Narwal his band would therefore be hoping to boost their confidence by defeating UP Yoddha.

They are winless ever since defeating UP Yoddha on August 9 and would be raring to get to the winning ways by repeating the same result against them.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has been performing almost alone this entire season. He's performing to the best of his capabilities but isn't getting any support from his teammates and that remains a concern for the coach. He has secured 118 successful raids points in 12 games, which might be below his standards but the next best performing raider for Patna is Mohammad Esmaeil with 26 points. Not a single raider has supported Pardeep and that has been a major concern for Pirates. Raiders Monu, Jang Kun Lee, Esmaeil have all been out of form.

After going through a lean patch, their defenders picked up their form but they are yet to find their prime and consistency. Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, and Vikas Jaglan will have to raise their game a notch up if Pirates wish to make a turn around in the second half of the league stage.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Ashish (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Mohammad Esmaeil (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

UP Yoddha might have ended on the losing side when these two teams met in the first half of the leaug stage but they are looking in better shape now. Coach Jasveer Singh's boys are coming from back-to-back wins against Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors and must be upbeat with their performance. They are present at seventh spot in the points table and Nitesh Kumar & Co. would be eager to keep the momentum going.

Defender Sumit has a total of 42 tackle points in 12 games this season and his captain Nitesh is second with 30 tackle points in as many games. Other defenders Ashu Singh and Amit are also contributing but the raiders will have to pull up their socks and compliment the defence if they are looking for a turn around in the season around.

UP's attack depends on their top raider Monu Goyat (42 points from 9 games), who hasn't lived up to the reputation in the first half of the league stage. Shrikant Jadhav (62 points in 12 games) is their top raider while Surender Singh (20 points from 9 games) is the third best. Rishank Devadiga (18 points from 8 games) has made little contribution in the offence but his presence on the mat has helped the team remain calm during pressure situations.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Gill (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

My Dream 11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Shikanth Jadhav (R), Monu Goyat (R), Sumit (D), Nitesh Kumar Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).