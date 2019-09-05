Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 77: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Telugu Titans: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Telugu Titans are placed ninth in the points table and registered a convincing win over Tamil Thalaivas in the first the southern derby.

Siddharth Desai picked up nine raid points and Vishal Bhardwaj continued with his impressive marshalling of the defence with six tackle points for the Titans against Thalaivas. With that win, they recorded their fourth win of the season. Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans would now be looking to continue the winning momentum in the second southern derby and boost their confidence further. Their raiders have fired but lacked consistency.

Siddharth Desai (87 raid points in 12 games), and his brother Suraj Desai (42 raid points from 10 games) have been the top-performers for their team. Titans' raiding department looks completely dependent on Siddharth and that has been the biggest reason for their dismal show.

Defenders have failed to live up to the expectation as big names like Vishal Bharadwaj and skipper Mighani have performed terribly. But their performance in the last couple of games has been heartening for the coach. Vishal Bhardwaj (48 tackle points in 12 games) is the number one defender of the season but he didn't find any support from the rest of the defenders.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

With 8 wins in 14 games, Rohit Kumar-led side has secured 43 points and sit at the second spot in the points table, albeit they've played the most number of games. The hosts would be hoping to produce a dominant performance in yet another southern derby at home and consolidated their chances of making it to the playoffs further.

Following their defeat to Gujarat Fortunegiants in their opening game of the home-leg, Bulls defeated Thalaivas and Patna Pirates and that win must have given coach Randhir Singh's team a lot of confidence.

Bengaluru Bulls have been one of the best raiding units, but have been over-reliant on Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 165 raid points in 14 games. While captain Rohit Kumar (67 points in 14 games) and Sumit Singh (19 points in 10 games) will hope to pick up their form in the second half of the league stage.

In defence, the reigning champions possess Mahender Singh (41 tackle points in 12 games), Saurabh Nandal (35 points in 13 games) and Amit Sheoran (32 tackle points in 14 games). These have been the most effective trio for the Bulls and played a significant role in the team's success. They also have Mohit Sehrawat and Pawan who are contributing both in defence and offence.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

My Dream 11: Siddharth Desai (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Rohit Kumar (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), Farhad Milaghardan (A).