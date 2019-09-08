Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 81: Bengal Warriors Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

The Maninder Singh-led Bengal Warriors played a thrilling draw with Gujarat Fortunegiants in their first home game. Overall Warriors have played a total of 13 games this season and are currently placed fourth in the table with 43 points.

Prior to the match against Gujarat, Bengal suffered a defeat against a spirited UP Yoddha. The hosts would be eager to get to the winning ways.

Bengal skipper Maninder Singh leads from the front as he has 104 raid points to his name this season and the raider is the fifth most successful raider this season. K Prapanjan (81 raid points from 13 games) and brilliantly assisting the captain in the raiding department. Prapanjan has also made 3 super raids in this season.

In the defence, the team has players like Baldev Singh (36 tackle points in 13 games), Rinku Narwal (36 tackle points from 13 games), Jeeva Kumar (23 tackle points from 12 games).

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).

Puneri Paltan is placed tenth in the points table and lies above bottom-placed Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates with a total of 28 points. In 13 matches, Puneri Paltan has secured a win in four matches and lost seven, and two matches ended in a tie. They are coming into this match following a tie against U Mumba.

Coach Anup Kumar's side hasn't lived up to the expectations in the first half of the league stage and they'll be looking to come out victorious against state rivals. The biggest problem with Pune this season is that their raiders, as well as defenders, haven't been consistent.

Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Surjeet Singh will have to perform well to do well in Kolkata-leg. The top performers for the Pune have been Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar but the rest of the players are not assisting them well.

Nitin Tomar should be looking leave an impression. Manjeet has picked up 62 raid points in 13 games while Mohite has 52 raid points to his credit from 10 games.

Surjeet has picked up 32 tackle points in 13 games in this league while Jadhav Balasaheb (20 points in 11 games) will have to do well in the upcoming games. Raider Manjeet has 20 points in 11 games and he's turning into a good all-rounder.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Amit Kumar (A), Girish Ernak (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D).

My Dream 11: Maninder Singh (R), Manjeet (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Baldev Singh (D), Jeeva Kumar(D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).