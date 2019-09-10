Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 84: Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Haryana Steelers are coming from five consecutive wins in and would be looking to continue the winning momentum. Steelers hammered table toppers Dabang Delhi in their previous game.

Vikash Kandola (97 raid points in 10 games) has been their top raider and has been creating a lot of trouble in the opposition's defence with his agility. Vinay has picked up 53 points in 13 games.

Their captain and main defender Dharamraj Cheralathan has regained his form in the tournament. The 44-year-old Kabaddi stalwart (32 tackle points in 13 games) has steadied the defence of his team.

Right-cover defender Sunil (30 tackle points from 11 games) is also complimenting his captain in the defence. Coach Rakesh Kumar's team has secured nine wins in 12 matches and they look a team to beat.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D).

Jaipur Pink Panthers suffered four consecutive losses in the season and the inaugural season champions would be aiming to get to winning ways now. They were defeated by Dabang Delhi, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Telugu Titans in their previous games.

Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda have played a key role in Jaipur's defence this season alongside Vishal, who has stepped up in the last few matches and has literally doubled the average tackle points after a poor outing at the start.

In the offence, they are being led by Deepak Niwas Hooda and coach Srinivas Reddy would hope that Panthers' versatile raiding unit reduces the burden on the defence.

Deepak Hooda leads the raiders with 80 points in 13 games and his form remains crucial for the team's success. Deepak Narwal (37 points in 13 games) follows the skipper and then they have Nilesh Salunke, who has scored 27 points this season.

As a fourth raider Pink Panthers have Nitin Rawal, who has scored 27 raid points in 7 games. Other raiders will have to improve their game in the second half of the league stage if Jaipur's team management wishes to continue the momentum in this season.

Sandeep Dhull (44 points in 13 games) is the third-best defender in the league and his form depends a lot on him. Amit Hooda (26 points in 10 games) is the second-best defender for Panthers. But the rest of the defenders will have to raise the level of their game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Sachin Narwal (All-Rounder), Vishal (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder), Sunil Siddhgavali (D).

My Dream11: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Naveen (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sachin Narwal (All-Rounder).