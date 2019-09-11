Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 88: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Hosts Bengal Warriors will look to end their home leg on a winning note when they face defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. This will be a top of the table clash as the Warriors are placed second on the table, a rung above the Bengaluru team.

Following a loss and a tie, the Warriors returned to winning ways as they edged the Puneri Paltans in their last encounter. But the hosts will have their task cut out when they take on the Bulls. The Warriors have won seven out their fourteen matches and drawn three. They have endured four losses this season.

Their best win this season came against the UP Yoddhas, where Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Baldev Singh put on a match-winning show. And the hosts will hope the duo impress once again during their tie against the defending champs.

In their previous encounter captain Maninder Singh and Baldav Singh led the hosts from the front and the Bengal team will look for another impressive outing from the duo. This season the skipper has led from the front with a total of 114 raid points. Defender Baldev Singh has amassed 41 tackle points this season, while all rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh has garnered a total of 72 points this season.

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldav Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), Naveen Narwal (D)

Meanwhile, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls have had a decent season so far, having won nine matches out of the 15 they have played so far. The Bengaluru team have succumbed to six losses and are currently placed third on the table with 48 points.

The Bulls will look to increase their winning streak when they face the hosts on Thursday. In their last match they edged past Telugu Titans by a point and the Bulls will face a much tougher opponent on Thursday.

Pawan Sehrawat once again led from the front along with Mahender Singh and the Bulls will once again bank on the raider to come up with a match-winning show. Sehrawat has been the star of the Rohit Kumar-led Bulls in season 7 having garnered a total of 187 raid points.

Sehrawat has been a top performer this season having garnered the maximum points (197), as well as the highest raid points (187) this season. Sehrawat also has the most successful raids this season. He will once again be a force to reckon with for the opposition and will lead from the front.

The other performers for the Bulls this season have been defender Mahender Singh with a total of 44 points and all-rounder Ashish Kumar with five points.

The Bulls as a team have the maximum raid points (294) this season as well as the maximum tackle points (157) in the ongoing edition.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All-rounder), Amit Sheoran (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D), Sumit Singh (R)

My Dream11: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All-rounder), Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (All-Rounder)