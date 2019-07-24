Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 9: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Dabang Delhi K.C.: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

All the teams will play against each other twice in a double round-robin format in the tournament.

Tamil Thalaivas had a perfect start to their campaign in the new season after clinching a confident win over hosts Telugu Titans in the opening game. Thalaivas outwitted their opponents on the mat in every department of the game to eke out a clinical win.

Rahul Chaudhari, who started his maiden season with Thalaivas, had a dream start as he returned with a Super 10 in the very first game for his new franchise. The five-star raider would be looking to continue his momentum against Dabang Delhi as well.

He will he complemented by another star raider Ajay Thakur on the mat. Presence of seasoned campaigners Shabeer Bappu (raider), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder), and Ran Singh (all-rounder) makes Thalaivas a dominant side.

Defender Mohit Chhillar and Milad Sheibak have made Thalaivas' defence an unbreachable fortress.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bappu (R), Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (defender), Milad Sheibak (defender).

Dabang Delhi had a memorable season in PKL 6 as they made it to the play-offs but their capaign came to an end after losing to UP Yoddha in the third eliminator. The Joginder Narwal-led side would be aiming for an even better show in this season.

Delhi's defence looks really strong due to the presence of seasoned campaigners like Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal. They also have Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, and Sombir in the defence. In Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder), Vijay (all-rounder), Naveen Goyat, Chandran Ranjit they have quality raiders.

The team would once again be expecting an offensive attack under Naveen and Chandran for consistency.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Goyat (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Neeraj Narwal (R), Joginder Narwal (defender), Vishal Mane (defender), Ravinder Pahal (defender), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari

Vice captain: Ajay Thakur.