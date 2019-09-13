Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 90: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas team news

On paper, the Ajay Thakur-led side boasts of some of the best players in the business but that hasn't translated into result. The Chennai-based franchise is winless in the last eight games and suffered six defeats on the trot.

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a massive defeat at the hands of Patna Pirates and dropped to the twelfth spot in the points table. The Ajay Thakur-led side faces an uphill task of getting the better of a dominant Haryana Steelers.

They will have a lot of catching up to do if they wish to keep their play-offs hopes alive, which is looks a distant dream. Out of the 15 games, they have played, Thalaivas have won just three, lost ten and two matches ended in a tie.

Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, has been largely ineffective. Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern.

Rahul has 78 raid points to his credit in 15 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Ajay has 47 points from raids in 13 games. Raider Ajith V has scored 49 points in 12 games.

Manjeet Chhillar has 35 tackle points in 12 games and would be looking to pose some threat to in form Haryana raiders. Mohit Chhillar (32 tackle points), and Ran Singh (23 points) would also be hoping to improve their performance.

Haryana Steelers team news

Haryana Steelers played a thrilling tie against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game and have been unbeaten in the last five games. Coach Rakesh Kumar's team would be looking to continue the dominant show.

Vikash Kandola (103 raid points in 11 games) has been their top raider and a force to reckon with in this season. He has been creating a lot of ripples in the opposition's defence with his agility. Vinay has picked up 53 points in 13 games. Naveen (51 points in 11 games) is also doing well in the raiding department for Steelers.

Their captain and main defender Dharamraj Cheralathan looks to have regained his form in the tournament.

The 44-year-old Kabaddi stalwart (33 tackle points in 14 games) has steadied the defence of his team.

Right-cover defender Sunil (35 tackle points from 12 games) is complimenting his captain brilliantly in the defence. Haryana Steelers have secured 9 wins in 14 matches.

Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Selvamani (R), Sunil (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D), Vikas Kale (D).

My Dream11: Vikash Kandola (R), Naveen (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Vikas Kale (D), Sunil (D).