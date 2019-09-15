English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 94: Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 94: Telugu Titans Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, Sep 15: In match number 94 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, Telugu Titans will take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Monday (September 15).

Dabang Delhi defeated Telugu Titans in a tightly contested game when these two teams last met. While Dabang Delhi sit tight on top of the table, Telugu Titans are placed at the eleventh spot. Titans would be aiming to seek revenge against Delhi in the upcoming game.

Special site | Fixtures | Points Table

Dabang Delhi Team News

Dabang Delhi Team News

Delhi have had a dominating season so far, winning twelve matches out of fifteen. The Joginder Singh-led team has lost just two matches and tied one. With the league entering the business half of the tournament, Delhi will look to carry on the form into the playoffs.

Delhi possesses a strong defensive unit with the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. While their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have led the offence.

The Delhi team have had outstanding performers this season and their top performer so far has been raider Naveen Kumar with 185 raid points. Naveen picked up another Super 10 (13th consecutive) as Delhi produced a composed performance against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their last game.

Captain Joginder Narwal is leading the team from the front in the raiding department with 40 tackle points in 15 games. He's been aptly supported by defender Ravinder Pahal, who has garnered a total of 40 tackle points.

Moreover, Meraj Sheykh (31) has been a reliable player in the outfit with his all-round game.

Telugu Titans' Team News

Telugu Titans' Team News

Siddharth Desai has been doing consistently well for his team but he isn't getting any support from the teammates. While Vishal Bhardwaj, league's best defender, is not getting much support in the defence.

Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans would be hoping to learn from the mistakes against Bulls and comeback strongly against U Mumba.

Siddharth Desai (113 raid points in 14 games) completed his 100 raid points in this season against Delhi he would be aiming for a similar show on the mat. His brother Suraj Desai (42 raid points from 11 games) is the second-best raider for his side.

Titans' raiding department looks completely dependent on Siddharth and that has been the biggest reason for their dismal show.

Vishal Bhardwaj (53 tackle points in 14 games) is the number one defender of the season but he didn't find any support from the rest of the defenders. Skipper Abozar Mighani's form has also been tad disappointing.

Starting 7s

Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Anil Kumar (All-Rounder).

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Siddharth Desai (R), Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), Meraj Sheykh (A).

Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 23:26 [IST]
