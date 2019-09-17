Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 96: Puneri Paltan Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas Team News

On paper, the Ajay Thakur-led side possesses of some of the best names in the business but that didn't drive them favourable result. The Chennai-based franchise is winless in the last nine games and suffered seven defeats on the trot.

Tamil Thalaivas suffered another humiliating defeat at the hands of Haryana Steelers and dropped to the twelfth spot in the points table. The Ajay Thakur-led side faces an uphill task of getting the better of a dominant Haryana Steelers.

They will have a lot of catching up to do if they wish to keep their play-offs hopes alive, which is looks a distant dream. Out of the 16 games, they have played, Thalaivas have won just three, lost eleven. Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, has been largely ineffective. They have failed to perform as a team and are being let down in every department.

Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern. Rahul has 105 raid points to his credit in 16 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Also, he isn't getting any support from the rest of the team mates.

Raider Ajith V has scored 67 points in 13 games and captain Ajay has 58 points from raids in 13 games.

Manjeet Chhillar has 37 tackle points in 13 games and would be looking to pose some threat to Puneri Paltan raiders. Mohit Chhillar (36 tackle points), and Ran Singh (24 points) would also be hoping to improve their performance.

Puneri Paltan Team News

The Paltans kicked off their home leg on a positive note as they clinched a comfortable win over Gujarat Fortunegiants but lost to Patna Pirates by a whopping margin in the next game. The Paltan's seasoned player Nitin Tomar is delivering and that is a big boost to the Pune outfit.

Manjeet (82 raid points in 16 games) has been their top raider this season. While defender Surjeet Singh has held up their defence and garnered a total of 42 points. Pankaj Mohite (73 from 13 games) is their second most effective raider. Nitin Tomar has 49 points in 9 games. All rounder Amit Kumar has also supported his team this season but the Pune outfit need a more consistent show this season.

In this season the Pune outfit have won five matches out of the 16 games they have played so far. They will need to win from hereon to keep their playoff chances alive this season.

Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Hadi TAjik (D), Jadhav Balasaheb, Shubham Shinde (D).

My Dream11: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Jadhav Balasaheb, Shubham Shinde (D).