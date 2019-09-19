Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 99: Puneri Paltan Vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bengaluru Bulls Team News

Bengaluru Bulls have had a decent season so far, having won nine out of 16 games and succumbed to seven defeats and are currently placed fourth on the table with 49 points. The Rohit Kumar-led side lost to Bengal Warriors by just two points and they will look to increase their winning streak when they face the hosts on Friday.

Pawan Sehrawat once again led from the front against Warriors and picked up 19 raid points but that wasn't enough to take his side on the other side of the line. Sehrawat has been the star of the Bulls in season 7 having garnered a total of 206 raid points.

Sehrawat has been a top performer this season having garnered the maximum points (216), as well as the highest raid points (206) this season. He will once again be a force to reckon with for the opposition and will lead from the front.

Defender Mahender Singh with a total of 44 points i 14 matches and Saurabh Nandal (39 points from 15 games) have been doing well in the defence.

Puneri Paltan Team News

The Paltans' previous match ended in a tie against Tamil Thalaivas and the hosts would be looking to end the home leg with a win. The Paltan's seasoned player Nitin Tomar is delivering and that is a big boost to the Pune outfit.

Manjeet (92 raid points in 17 games) has been their top raider this season. While defender Surjeet Singh has held up their defence and garnered a total of 45 points. Pankaj Mohite (81 from 14 games) is their second most effective raider. Nitin Tomar has 49 points in 10 games. Nitin was ineffective against Thalaivas in the raiding department. Coach would be hoping for a dominant effort from their star raider.

All rounder Amit Kumar has also supported his team this season but the Pune outfit need a more consistent show this season. In this season the Pune outfit have won five matches out of the 17 games they have played so far. They will need to win from hereon to keep their playoff chances alive this season.

Starting 7s

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (R), Mahender Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (All-rounder), Amit Sheoran (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D), Sumit Singh (R).

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Hadi Tajik (D), Jadhav Balasaheb, Shubham Shinde (D).

My Dream11: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Ashish Kumar (A), Jadhav Balasaheb, Mahender Singh (D).