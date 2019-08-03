Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match Match 26: Patna Pirates Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna were defeated by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first home game of the season on Saturday (August 3). At full time, the scoreline read 34-21 in support of Pink Panthers.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - returned with 9 points from the match but he wasn't supported by the rest of the raiders. Monu emerged as the top defender for Patna with just 3 points.

Patna failed terribly in the defence department as well. Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou were all ineffecitive on the mat against Jaipur.

Pardeep has picked up 18 raid points in the three games he's played. Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil and South Korean Jang Kun Lee would be hoping to improve their performance.

Jaideep (12 tackle points), Hadi Oshtorak (6 points), Neeraj Kumar (5 points), Vikash Jaglan (4 points) are making Patna's defence pretty strong.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

Puneri Paltan have played three games and tasted defeat in all of them. They've hardly had any positives in the games played so far in the tournament.

Coach Anup Kumar's side would be looking for an improved show and change of result in the match against Patna. For Puneri Paltan, Girish Ernak scored three tackle points and Pankaj Mohite top scored with 6 points in the match against Bengal Warriors.

Pune raiders haven't performed to their potential and that has been a major reason for their lacklustre performance. Captain Surjeet Singh has to ensure the defenders too learn from the mistakes they've committed to put up a dominant show.

Pawan Kumar (14 raid points) has been the top raider for the Paltan but didn't get much support from the rest of his teammates. Pankaj Mohite (6 points) looked pretty impressive in the previous game and he would be looking to continue his form. Manjeet (6) and Sushant Sail (6) will have to complement Pawan in the raiding department.

Manjeet, however, contributed performed well in the defence with 5 successful tackles to his name. Shubham Shinde (5), Sanket Sawant (4), Girish Ernak (3), and Surjeet Singh (2) have done little justice to their names.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Panjan Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D), Sanket Sawant (D).