Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Winners to receive Rs 3 crore in prize money; all top six teams to get something

The organisers have announced consolidated prize money of Rs 8 crore for the seventh edition with the champions will take home Rs 3 crore as prize money.

The consolidated prize money for this season is at par with prominent leagues with teams and players competing for glory and an attractive prize pool. All the teams qualifying for the Playoffs are assured of some prize money. The runners-up will be handed INR 1.8 crore, third and fourth-placed teams will win INR 90 lakh each and the fifth and sixth position teams will win INR 45 lakh each. The remainder of the prize money pool will be towards various individual awards.

The top 6 teams i.e. Dabang Delhi K.C., Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will clash in playoff stage which has been dubbed as the 'Toughest Week' of the tournament.

The playoffs begin from Monday, October 14. UP Yoddha will face defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 1 while U Mumba will clash with Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 2.

Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have already qualified for the semi-finals after finishing as the top-two ranked sides.

Here is the complete breakdown of this season's prize money for the Top 6 teams:

Category INR (Crore) Winners 3.00 Runners Up 1.80 3rd Place 0.90 4th Place 0.90 5th Place 0.45 6th Place 0.45