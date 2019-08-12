Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors to test Telugu Titans’ resurgence

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Bengal Warriors bounced back from a narrow loss Bengaluru Bulls with a victory over U Mumba in their last game, while Telugu Titans claimed their first victory of the season against Gujarat Fortunegiants.

This fixture has the unique distinction of being the most tied fixture in VIVO Pro Kabaddi history. But, both teams will be looking to win their second game on the trot this time around.

Through five matches, Bengal Warriors have had wins and losses in alternate ones and will to break that sequence with a fourth victory of the season when they battle Telugu Titans.

Their triumph over U Mumba wasn't as straight-forward as their earlier victories as they had to tussle till the very last raid to earn a slender two-point win.

Their raiding unit has been outstanding so far this season and one, if not more, of skipper Maninder Singh, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan have stepped up in every game so far this season.

Right Corner Baldev Singh has emerged as a star for them this season and leads the team in tackle points with 21 in five outings. His ability to surprise unsuspecting raiders with a back hold has been a big source of his points this season and Bengal Warriors will be hopeful that he can continue making an impact for his side.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, finally managed to score their first victory in Season 7 thanks to a stellar defensive performance, particularly from Vishal Bhardwaj who was the joint-top scorer of the team alongside Siddharth Desai with seven points.

Their defensive unit has been outstanding in a couple of outings so far and their performance against U.P. Yoddha, where they allowed the opposition just five raid points, was a feather in the caps of the team and coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.

The defence will have to be on top of their game if they are to stop Bengal Warriors' raiding trio of Maninder, Nabibakhsh and Prapanjan.

Rise, Baahubali!

Siddharth Desai showed why @Telugu_Titans shelled out the big bucks for him this season with a show-stealing performance to help his side pick up their first win of the season!



Keep watching #VIVOProKabaddi on Star Sports & Hotstar! #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/iNelfV3Qhp — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 12, 2019

Siddharth 'Baahubali' Desai's return to form has been a big factor in the upward trajectory of Telugu Titans' season over the last three matches and the team will be hopeful that the mercurial raider - and his brother Suraj Desai - will continue to keep providing points aplenty in the upcoming fixture.

Bengal Warriors start favourite with an impressive head-to-head record of 8-3 against Telugu Titans with four games ending in a tie. The Warriors are on a 3 match winning streak and are also on a 6 match unbeaten run against Telugu Titans.

So, will we see the same trend continue or can Telugu Titans prove their first win of the season was not a fluke? Find out tonight.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi