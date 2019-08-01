Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Giants look to maintain winning momentum

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

The two victories include a staggering 42-24 rout of the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls. Last Friday (July 29), Giants showed no mercy as they cruised past UP Yoddha 44-19.

"The win against Bulls was a key. It has raised the confidence level of the unit. They can beat any team. I expected the team to do well. However, they have done much better. Better than my expectations," remarked head coach Manpreet Singh.

Manpreet denied any pressure on the boys with two back-to-back matches. In fact, he asserted that they've got good rest and are raring to go. Sunil Kumar led outfit, Giants will face Dabang Delhi on Thursday.

Last season, the two teams met in three matches sharing equal honours. Both won one each while the third ended in a tie. Taking no chances, the Gujarat team management is keeping a close eye on Delhi raiders.

"Delhi is a well-balanced team. They have a couple of good raiders. We are analysing the video clippings and shall make a strategy. At the same time, our defence is ready as well. The aim is to cause panic in the opposition ranks by keeping their lead raider on the bench," stated Manpreet.

One of the main reasons for Gujarat Fortune Giants success can be attributed to their all-rounders - Rohit Gulia and GB More. The duo has not only lent a helping hand to a defence led by captain Sunil Kumar but also eased the pressure off Sachin Tanwar's shoulders.

"Rohit has been in good touch and is executing the plan well. GB More too has justified his all-rounder's tag. Sachin had been shouldering the responsibility of raid points for two seasons. But Gulia and GB have taken 50% of Sachin's responsibility. Also, we can't forget the young Sonu Jaglan. He has played a small but equally important role too," said Manpreet.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar