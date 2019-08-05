English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Fortunegiants ready for Paltan challenge

By
Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to get back to winning ways
Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to get back to winning ways

Patna, August 5: Gujarat Fortune Giants may have lost their previous encounter but the team is confident and raring to go, roared head coach Manpreet Singh ahead of their match against Puneri Paltan in Patna.

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Giants and Puneri Paltan will meet in the match 28 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 at Patliputra Sports Complex on Monday (August 5).

"We committed a few mistakes (against U Mumbai) but that is part of the game. Most importantly boys have realised it and know to bounce back. We have done that in past," remarked Manpreet on the eve of Puneri Paltan match.

Interestingly, Gujarat Fortune Giants played back to back two matches in Mumbai leg. They beat Dabang Delhi comprehensively but went down to U Mumba. Paltan will be facing the same situation. Before playing Giants they registered their first win of the season against Patna Pirates.

Gujarat Fortune Giants point of view, they got much-needed rest and time to redesign their strategy.

"We have analysed our game, especially areas where we erred by watching videos and have tried to overcome. Moreover, Paltan will play Patna first which will also give us a chance to see their game as well," said Manpreet.

Moreover, Manpreet Singh's boys can take inspiration from the fact that they have a very healthy record of wins against Puneri Paltan in VIVO Pro Kabaddi.

"You can talk about the psychological advantage. But then the Pune team is different from what we played last season. They have lost a few matches (this season) but we can't make a mistake by taking them lightly," said Manpreet.

The team will once again will look up to captain Sunil and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check. Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned GB More and in-form Rohit Gulia can cause a flutter in Paltan camp.

As usual head coach kept the strategy and playing seven lists close to his chest but was vocal about responsibility assigned to each player.

"We have a young team with each player having a specific responsibility. Depending on the need they are introduced on the mat. Young Sonu Jaglan is the best example. I am happy they are delivering," he concluded.

Game starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports Network

Live Stream: HotStar

Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
