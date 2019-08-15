English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan look to get back to winning ways

By
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan look to bounce back after loss to Delhi (Image Courtesy: Pro Kbaddi)
Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan look to bounce back after loss to Delhi (Image Courtesy: Pro Kbaddi)

Ahmedabad, August 15: Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will look to get back to winning ways when they clash in the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Thursday (August 15).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

After four wins on the trot, the Pink Panthers suffered a defeat to Dabang Delhi in their previous encounter. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, were snapped off their two match winning streak by Delhi in their last game on Monday (August 10). So, both teams will be keen on getting back among the wins.

Jaipur led by all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda, will be hoping their skipper with the help of raiders Deepak Narwal, Lokesh Kaushik and Ajinkya Ashok guide them back to winning ways. In defence, Jaipur possess the likes of Sandeep Dhull, who is well supported by the likes of Amit Hooda, have been solid as a rock. So, Jaipur will hope the loss to Delhi was a one off and look for a win against Pune.

Pune, meanwhile, are led by Right Cover Surjeet Singh, who has formidable force alongside Girish Ernak and Shubham Shinde to form the best defence in the season so far. In the offensive department, Japiur will hope raiders Pawan Kumar, Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar fire as a team to get them their third win of the season.

Overall, Jaipur Pink Panthers have an upper hand in this H2H winning 7 of the 14 matches. However, in PKL 6 the contest was even as both won a game each in the three meetings (1 Tie). Jaipur's 7 wins over Pune is their joint-most against an opponent in PKL.

So, who will shine? Surjeet Singh's defence or Deepak Niwas Hooda's all-round display? Find out tonight.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST on Thursday (August 15)

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
